Before The Family Man 3, best Hindi espionage thrillers to stream on OTT
| May 04, 2024
The Family Man 3 will be the much-awaited sequel to the Family Man series starring Manoj Bajpayee in the key role,
John Abraham stars as a bank cashier turned spy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war in Romeo Akbar Walter. On Netflix.
Khufiya is based on Amar Bhushan's novel, following an Indian operative hunting down a mole leaking defense secrets. On Netflix.
Agent Vinod follows Vinod on a secret mission to find out the reason for the death of his colleague. On YouTube.
Phantom is a thriller where a disgraced soldier aims to dismantle the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. On Netflix.
Mission Majnu portrays an undercover RAW agent torn between family loyalty and country while investigating Pakistan's nuclear program. On Netflix.
Madras Café sees John Abraham stars as Major Vikram Singh navigating through a covert mission in Jaffna amidst political turmoil. On Jio Cinema.
Force 2, ACP Yashvardhan Singh teams up with a RAW agent to uncover an informant leaking confidential information. On Netflix.
Raazi is a standout spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt as an undercover RAW agent who gets married in a Pakistani household. On Prime Video.
Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu shines in this Baby spin-off, portraying Shabana Khan's journey to becoming an agent. On Netflix.
