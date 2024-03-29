Before The Family Man 3, Top 10 Indian spy web series to watch on OTT

Janhvi Sharma | Mar 29, 2024

Mukhbir on Zee 5 is about a real story of a special agent whow as involved in India and Pakistan war.

Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar is about raw agent investigating the 2001 Parliament attack.

Crackdown on Jio Cinema is about a secret unit who is on a mission.

Bard of Blood on Netflix is about a raw agent.

The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar is about a secret spy investigating real business of Rungta Refineries.

Tanaav on Sony LIV is based on the Israeli TV series Fauda.

Kathmandu Connection on Sony LIV is about the Bombay 1993.

The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is about a special force officer investigating terror.

P.O.W Bandhi Yuddh Ke on MX Player is about Israeli series Hatufim.

She on Netflix is about a woman who is on an undercover assignment.

