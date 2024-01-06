Before The First Omen, Top 10 spine chilling horror movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
The First Omen follows the story of an American woman in Rome who faces a terrifying secret society bent on unleashing evil.
Evil Dead Rise is a fresh take on the iconic franchise, this gory and fast-paced film follows a mother protecting her kids from demonic possession. On Prime Video.
M3gan is the story of a killer AI doll who unleashes chaos in this darkly comedic horror. On Prime Video, JioCinema
A seemingly perfect dinner party takes a sinister turn in this suspenseful thriller, leaving you guessing until the very end. Watch The Invitation on Netflix.
An isolated widow faces unsettling encounters with men on a solo vacation. Watch Men on Prime Video.
Barbarian, terrifying discovery awaits two guests at an Airbnb in this atmospheric and unsettling film on Prime Video.
A group of children with supernatural powers unleash their abilities with chilling consequences. Watch The Innocents on Netflix.
A Danish vacation takes a nightmarish turn when a seemingly kind family invites another to their island retreat. Watch Speak No Evil on Prime Video.
Haunt is the story of a haunted amusement park that becomes a deadly playground in this innovative horror anthology series. On Netflix.
The Night House follows the story of a grieving widow who confronts the dark secrets of her deceased husband in this visually stunning film. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows Winnie and Piglet as they become evil and start terrorising a group of women. On Prime Video.
