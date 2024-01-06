Before The First Omen, Top 10 spine chilling horror movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nishant

Jan 06, 2024

The First Omen follows the story of an American woman in Rome who faces a terrifying secret society bent on unleashing evil.

Evil Dead Rise is a fresh take on the iconic franchise, this gory and fast-paced film follows a mother protecting her kids from demonic possession. On Prime Video.

M3gan is the story of a killer AI doll who unleashes chaos in this darkly comedic horror. On Prime Video, JioCinema

A seemingly perfect dinner party takes a sinister turn in this suspenseful thriller, leaving you guessing until the very end. Watch The Invitation on Netflix.

An isolated widow faces unsettling encounters with men on a solo vacation. Watch Men on Prime Video.

Barbarian, terrifying discovery awaits two guests at an Airbnb in this atmospheric and unsettling film on Prime Video.

A group of children with supernatural powers unleash their abilities with chilling consequences. Watch The Innocents on Netflix.

A Danish vacation takes a nightmarish turn when a seemingly kind family invites another to their island retreat. Watch Speak No Evil on Prime Video.

Haunt is the story of a haunted amusement park that becomes a deadly playground in this innovative horror anthology series. On Netflix.

The Night House follows the story of a grieving widow who confronts the dark secrets of her deceased husband in this visually stunning film. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows Winnie and Piglet as they become evil and start terrorising a group of women. On Prime Video.

