Before The Indrani Mukerjea Story, 5 documentaries on Netflix that will shock you to the core
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Netflix has a series of Indian Predator episodes on the site/app. And it has episodes of harrowing incidents that took place in India.
The Diary of a Serial Killer is about a suspect accused of murdering a journalist. A secret diary brings out the darkest and most shocking truth about the killer.
The House of Secrets is another shocking documentary on Netflix.
A family of 11 is found dead all of a sudden. As the truth is explored, the series goes from baffling to unfathomable in no instant.
The incident that happened in real, had shocked the whole nation upon discovery.
Curry and Cyanide shows is twisted to the core. It is about the murders Jolly Joseph carried out in a span of a few years.
Jolly Joseph case is a true crime documentary wherein the accused confessed to murdering six family members over the span of 14 years.
She lied, killed all to grab property and settled down with a married man.
And then there is The Hunt For Veerappan. He was one of the most dreaded and wanted dacoits.
Koose Munusamy Veerappan was an Indian Poacher, smuggler and domestic terrorist. He was active for about 36 years.
The series has four episodes but it will leave you speechless for a long time.
Netflix is releasing a docuseries based on Indian-born British media executive Indrani Mukerjea that deals with sensation Sheena Bora case.
Indrani Mukerjea was accused of murdering Sheena Bora in 2012. The documentary series talks about the same, revealing deeper, darker secrets of one family.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth will stream on Netflix from 23rd February.
