Before The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, Top 10 docu-series to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is a docuseries revolving around the Sheena Bora murder case. It is going to stream on Netflix on February 23rd.
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is a documentary on Netflix about a secret diary of a suspect that points to more than 13 victims and cannibalism.
Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom follows the 2004 incident of a brutal predator getting lynched in the courtroom itself. Available to watch on Netflix.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is a docu-series on Netflix revolving around the real-life incident of the mysterious deaths of 11 members of a family.
The Hunt for Veerappan is about Veerappan, a famous smuggler who had a man-hunt behind him for 20 years. Catch it on Netflix.
Dancing on the Grave is based on the Shakereh Khaleeli murder case which took place in the early 90’s. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
A filmmaker decides to document the lives of women in rural India who don’t even have the basic right to education; Watch Daughters of Destiny on Netflix.
A predator’s mindless hunt for a woman sends the police on a wild hunt, putting the city in a frenzy. Watch Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator on Netflix.
The Kashmir Files: Unreported is a deep dive into the facts behind the tragic lives of the Kashmiri Pandits. Watch it on Zee5.
Alma Matters:Inside the IIT Dream shows the dreams of a middle-class student of clearing the ITT exam. Stream it on Netflix.
Bad Boy Billionaires: India revolves around the infamous tycoons of India like Vijay Mallya and more. You can watch it on Netflix.
