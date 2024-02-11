Before The Kerala Story on Zee5, Top 10 controversial films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma is going to stream on Zee5 from February 16.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A massive controversial took place ahead of its theatrical release as the story is about a woman from Kerala who is brainwashed to convert and join ISIS.
Another controversial film of 2023 remained to be Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as makers were accused of showing toxic masculinity and misogyny. It is now on Netflix.
Vivek Anihotri's movie The Kashmir Files narrated the story of Kashmiri Pandits and their ouster from the valley. It is on Zee5.
Udta Punjab was controversial as it showcased use of drugs and use of foul language. Censor board demanded several cuts too in the film. The movie is on YouTube.
PK starring Aamir Khan as an alien irked many as it revolved around religions existing in India. It hurt religious sentiments of many. It is on Netflix.
Padmaavat is on Amazon Prime Video. Shri Rajput Karni Sena accused makers of showing Rani Padmavati in a bad light and huge controversy followed.
Makers of Bajirao Mastani were accused of distorting facts. The movie is on JioCinema.
OMG starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal ran into controversy as it reportedly hurt religious sentiments. It is on YouTube.
The Dirty Picture is on Disney+ Hotstar. It was controversial because of the bold storyline.
Jodhaa Akbar is on Netflix. Though the movie received critical acclaim, makers were accused of not making a factually correct film. The film was banned in some parts.
Bandit Queen was banned from releasing as it narrated the story of Phoolan Devi. It is now on Amazon Prime Video.
