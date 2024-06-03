Before The Legend of Hanuman 4, Top 10 highest-rated Hindi web series

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

The Legend of Hanuman season 4 is all set for its release on June 5th on Hotstar, the show has a rating of 9.1 on IMDb.

Sacred Games with an IMDb rating of 8.5 stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is available on Netflix.

Mirzapur with an IMDb rating of 8.5, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal is available on Amazon Prime.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has the IMDb rating of 9.3 and starring Pratik Gandhi in a biography available on Sony LIV.

Aspirants with am IMDb: 9.2 stars Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja and can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Kota Factory with an IMDb rating of 9 starring Mayur More is available on Netflix and follows IIT aspirants in Kota.

Panchayat with an IMDb rating of 8.9 starring Jitendra Kumar, and Neena Gupta is available on Amazon Prime.

Special Ops with an IMDb rating of 8.6 is a thriller starring Kay Kay Menon that is streaming on Amazon Prime.

TVF Pitchers with an IMDb rating of 9.1 stars Jitendra Kumar and is available to stream on Zee5.

The Family Man with an IMDb rating of 8.7 stars Manoj Bajpayee and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

