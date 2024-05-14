Before The Lord of the Rings 2, best of Fantasy web series streaming on Prime Video and other OTT
As the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gets announced, we take a look at some similar fantasy shows to watch.
Dead Boy Detectives follows two dead boys who solve supernatural mysteries in this dark comedy. On Netflix.
The Witcher is the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter for hire, navigating a world worse than the beasts he fights. On Netflix.
His Dark Materials follows an orphan who uncovers a dangerous secret involving kidnapped children and a mysterious substance. On Jio Cinema.
Lockwood & Co. on Netflix follows teenage ghost hunters battling ghosts in a London overrun by them.
The Magicians, young man discovers magic is real and attends a magical college filled with dark humor and creatures. On Netflix.
The Sandman, Dream, the embodiment of dreams, escapes captivity and restores order to his realm and the world. On Netflix.
The Wheel of Time, a powerful woman searches for a chosen one who can save or destroy humanity. On Prime Video.
Carnival Row is about a growing conflict between humans and mythical refugees in a neo-noir fantasy world. On Prime Video.
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, magic exists in 19th century England, but is strictly controlled, in this miniseries adaptation.
