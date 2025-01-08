Before The Sabarmati Report on OTT, watch these Top 8 web series based on real-life events
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 08, 2025
The Sabarmati Report, based on Godhra train burning incident, is going to release on January 11, 2025 on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on Netflix drew a lot of attention. It was based true events of an Indian plane hijack in 1999.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey's Sector 36 based on the Nithari killings sent chills down the spine. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trial by Fire is about parents who lost their two children in 1997 Uphaar Cinema Hall fire incident. It is about their fight for justice. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aakhri Sach on Disney+Hotstar is based on Burari Death case in which 11 members of a house committed mass suicide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop on Netflix is the real-life story of journalist Jigna Vora who was falsely accused in murder of reporter Jyotirmoy Dey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992 is available on SonyLIV. It is a biographical drama on Harshad Mehta and how he shook the stock market.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The first season of Delhi Crime was based on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Railway Men on Netflix brings to screens the horror of the Bhopal Gas tragedy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rockey Boys is on SonyLIV. The web series is based on Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Audition, Shoplifters, and more; top 10 greatest Japanese thriller films of all time
Find Out More