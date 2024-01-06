Before Tiger 3 on OTT, watch these top rated Salman Khan movies on Netflix and more

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024

Tiger 3 is all set for a release on Prime Video as announced by the streaming platform, however, there is no set release date yet.

Salman Khan’s best work as per IMDb ratings came with Bajrangi Bhaijaan with a rating of 8.1. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Andaz Apna Apna the comedy romance movie alongside Aamir Khan and Karishma Kapoor. On Prime Video with an 8 rating.

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we saw Salman Khan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol this time. On Netflix with a rating of 7.5.

Khamoshi the Musical is a romantic drama musical with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the helm of the movie. On Prime Video with a 7.5 rating.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! was another musical romance movie starring Salman Khan. With a 7.5 rating as well, watch on Prime Video.

Baghban saw Salman Khan in a small cameo role at the end of the movie. Available on Disney+ Hotstar with a rating of 7.4.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, another romance musical of the late 90s with Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai this time. On JioCinema with a rating of 7.4.

Maine Pyaar Kiya saw Salman playing the role of Prem in this romance musical on Zee5 with a rating of 7.3.

Tere Naam was around the time Salman started experimenting with action. On JioCinema with a rating of 7.2

Saajan was one of the movies in the early career of Salman, the start of many romance musicals of his career. On JioCinema with a 7.2 rating.

