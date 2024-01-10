Before UI, Top 10 dystopian movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
UI is an upcoming Kannada movie by Upendra Rao who will also star in the movie.
The thriller suspense movie is all set to be set in a dystopian world.
Anek is a political thriller set in a divided India, where power struggles and societal unrest unfold. On Netflix.
Jil Jung Juk, a black comedy is a Tamil movie that is also set in the dystopian world. On Prime Video.
Aditya 369 is about a time machine and further deals with a dystopian and post-apocalyptic world. On YouTube.
Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women, as the name suggests is set around in a world set in 2050 AD where there are no women. On Prime Video.
Avataran is an Assamese movie that takes us on a journey from the start of human civilization to years in the future.
Carbon is a short film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Prachi Desai, set in 2067 AD in a world with scarcity of oxygen. On YouTube.
Leila is set in a dystopian world where a woman is trying to find the daughter she had lost on arrest. On Netflix
Moondraam Ullaga Por is a war movie set in a world where India and China are in a war and soldiers fight for their lives. On MX Player.
Delhi Belly is a satirical dark comedy that uses humor to highlight consumerism, corruption, and the chaotic underbelly of Delhi. On Netflix.
