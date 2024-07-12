Before Ulajh, watch Top 8 films of Jhanvi Kapoor on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 12, 2024
Dhadak is a romance drama about social pressures and teenage love.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is a biographical film about the first Indian woman to fly in the air force during war.
Roohi is a horror-comedy in which a ghost kidnaps brides while they are on their honeymoons.
Ghost Stories is an anthology film in which Zoya Akhtar directs a piece starring Janhvi.
In the dark comedy Good Luck Jerry, a young woman becomes embroiled in drug trafficking in order to provide for her family.
A young woman trying to survive while confined in a freezer is the subject of the survival thriller Mili.
Bawaal: A drama centered on intricate relationships and societal themes in which Janhvi plays a significant role.
Additionally, Jhanvi Kapoor has made other cameos in movies such as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani etc.
