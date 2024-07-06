Before Ullozhukku, Grim and dark South movies on Prime Video and other OTT
| Jul 06, 2024
Ullozhukku is a grim portrayal of a family trying to bury a loved one while the city is threatened by flood.
Aaranya Kaandam is a neo-noir gangster film set in Chennai, delving into the lives of gangsters and their violent world. On Hotstar.
Subramaniapuram follows a group of friends who get involved in crime and politics, leading to tragic consequences. On Zee5.
Pudhupettai traces the rise of a slum dweller into the feared underworld, portraying the grim realities of crime and survival. On Aha.
RX 100 is a dark romantic drama about a passionate love story that takes a violent and tragic turn, exploring themes of love and betrayal. On Prime Video.
Jallikattu is a chaotic hunt for a runaway buffalo in a remote village, exploring human nature and societal breakdown viscerally. On MX Player.
Ee.Ma.Yau deals with the aftermath of a sudden death and the ensuing chaos, blending dark comedy with themes of mortality. On Prime Video.
Joji explores the dark descent of a young man driven by greed and ambition within a wealthy family. On Prime Video.
Ulidavaru Kandanthe, a neo-noir crime drama that interweaves multiple perspectives to unravel the mystery of a murder. On YouTube,
Kavaludaari is about a traffic cop who delves into an unsolved mystery, exploring themes of obsession and darkness. On Prime Video.
