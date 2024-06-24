Before Ullozhukku on OTT, 9 Emotional South movies to stream online
Nishant
| Jun 24, 2024
Ullozhukku follows a family’s attempt to bury a loved one which gets delayed due to floods, leading to revelations of long-buried secrets.
Deiva Thirumagal, a touching drama as a mentally challenged father fighting to keep custody of his beloved daughter. On Prime Video.
Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha star in 96, a deeply moving narrative about a couple reconnecting after 20 years. On Prime Video.
Luca is a heartfelt tale of love and loss, intricately portraying the depth of human emotions and relationships. On Prime Video.
Premam is a captivating Malayalam film that traces the journey of George and his experiences with love across three phases of his life. On Hotstar.
2018 vividly recounts the devastating Kerala floods and celebrates the unity and spirit of the Malayalee people during the crisis. On Sony Liv.
Mahanati chronicles the life of legendary actress Savitri, highlighting her triumphs and tragedies. On Prime Video.
Mammootty delivers a profound performance in Peranbu that delves into the life of a father and his special needs daughter. On Prime Video.
Kumbalangi Nights intricately portrays the lives of four brothers grappling with their personal struggles.On Prime Video.
Jersey is an emotionally rich sports drama that follows a middle-aged cricketer's journey of self-redemption. On Prime Video.
Kushi is a romantic drama that delves into the complexities of relationships and the struggles of love and ego. On Netflix.
