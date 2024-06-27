Before watching Kalki 2898 watch Top 8 films of Prabhas on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2024
The 2008 action drama Bujjigaadu: Made in Chennai follows a guy who, after a 12-year absence, returns to his birthplace.
2009's action movie Ek Niranjan is about a bounty hunter who goes in search of his parents.
Drama centered on the relationships and experience of a cancer patient is named as Chakram (2005).
2011's Mr. Perfect is a romantic comedy about a man who demands perfection in everything.
Saaho (2019): Heist and undercover police officer dramatized through action.
Varsham (2004): A romantic story about love set during the wet season in a village.
The 2017 sequel Bahubali: The Conclusion settles the fate of the kingdom and the prince's adventure.
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Bahubali: The Beginning (2015) is an epic action movie about a lost prince.
