Before watching Kalki 2898 watch Top 8 films of Prabhas on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2024

The 2008 action drama Bujjigaadu: Made in Chennai follows a guy who, after a 12-year absence, returns to his birthplace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2009's action movie Ek Niranjan is about a bounty hunter who goes in search of his parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drama centered on the relationships and experience of a cancer patient is named as Chakram (2005).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2011's Mr. Perfect is a romantic comedy about a man who demands perfection in everything.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saaho (2019): Heist and undercover police officer dramatized through action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varsham (2004): A romantic story about love set during the wet season in a village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 2017 sequel Bahubali: The Conclusion settles the fate of the kingdom and the prince's adventure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Bahubali: The Beginning (2015) is an epic action movie about a lost prince.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Bollywood movies where the main character dies

 

 Find Out More