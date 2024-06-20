Before watching The Exorcism, watch these Top 5 exorcism films on OTT for instant goosebumps
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 20, 2024
William Friedkin's film The Exorcist is based on William Peter Blatty's book.
It narrates the terrifying tale of two priests who risk everything to save a young girl who is possessed by an evil creature.
The Exorcism of Emily Rose, helmed by Scott Derrickson, delves into the enigmatic and sorrowful tale of a young lady who undergoes an exorcism.
This suspenseful courtroom drama meets horror movie is based on real-life incidents.
"The Conjuring," a terrifying story by master of modern horror James Wan, is based on the actual experiences of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.
The Warren family is contacted to deal with a sinister entity when a family in Rhode Island starts having horrific experiences at their farmhouse.
With Anthony Hopkins at the forefront, 'The Rite' explores the world of exorcism via the eyes of a doubtful seminary student dispatched to the Vatican to research the exorcism ritual.
Francis Lawrence's 'Constantine' offers a distinct perspective on the conflict between good and evil by fusing aspects of horror, action, and the occult.
