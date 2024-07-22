Before Wonderland on Netflix, Top 10 sci-fi Korean dramas to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2024

Call on Netflix is about a woman being connected to a serial killer who is 20 years in the past through a phone call.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean movie Space Sweepers is on Netflix. The sci-fi space drama is set in 2092.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Silent Sea on Netflix is about a mission on moon where explorers find an abandoned research facility.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unlocked is about a woman who falls in danger after a man tracks her whereabouts about he finds her phone. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alienoid is on Prime Video. It's about an Alien trapped in a human body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ditto is a sci-fi film that released in 2022. It also has enough romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion is available on Prime Video. It is about a girl who has mysterious powers and is tracked down by an army from past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucid Dream is sci-fi film on Netflix. It is about a journalist who uses lucid dream to find his missing son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seo Bok is on Viki. It is about an intelligence agent who has to protect first human clone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2006 sci-fi film The Host is on MX Player. A monster from Seoul river attacks hundreds of humans. A victim's family tries to save her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Rupali Ganguly pictures with her Anupamaa family that prove she is the most favourite on sets

 

 Find Out More