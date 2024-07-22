Before Wonderland on Netflix, Top 10 sci-fi Korean dramas to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 22, 2024
Call on Netflix is about a woman being connected to a serial killer who is 20 years in the past through a phone call.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Korean movie Space Sweepers is on Netflix. The sci-fi space drama is set in 2092.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Silent Sea on Netflix is about a mission on moon where explorers find an abandoned research facility.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unlocked is about a woman who falls in danger after a man tracks her whereabouts about he finds her phone. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alienoid is on Prime Video. It's about an Alien trapped in a human body.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ditto is a sci-fi film that released in 2022. It also has enough romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion is available on Prime Video. It is about a girl who has mysterious powers and is tracked down by an army from past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucid Dream is sci-fi film on Netflix. It is about a journalist who uses lucid dream to find his missing son.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Seo Bok is on Viki. It is about an intelligence agent who has to protect first human clone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2006 sci-fi film The Host is on MX Player. A monster from Seoul river attacks hundreds of humans. A victim's family tries to save her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Rupali Ganguly pictures with her Anupamaa family that prove she is the most favourite on sets
Find Out More