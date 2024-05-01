Before Wonderland, Top 10 sci-fi fantasy Korean movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
Wonderland is an upcoming South Korean sci-fi fantasy film starring Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy and releasing on Netflix
Alienoid, survivors fight against an alien invasion to uncover the truth behind the attack. On Prime Video.
Seobok, Project Clone follows a former intelligence agent bonds with a human clone, changing their lives. On Prime Video.
The Call is about a woman who travels back in time to prevent a catastrophic event. On Netflix.
Young Gun in the Time, a young man travels through time to save his girlfriend and prevent a catastrophe.
SORI: Voice from the Heart revolves around a father searching for his daughter in a world dominated by machines. On Prime Video.
Doomsday Book follows three interconnected stories explore humanity's future consequences. On Prime Video.
Flu, survivors navigate a world ravaged by a deadly virus in search of a cure. On Netflix.
The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion follows a young woman who uncovers her past and a mysterious organization. On Prime Video.
Okja is about a girl who embarks on an adventure to rescue her genetically engineered friend from a corporation. On Netfix.
