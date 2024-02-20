Before Yodha, Top 10 high-octane action movies on JioCinema, Zee5 and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
The first teaser trailer of Yodha was finally released, Sidharth Malhotra looks badass in the role of undercover agent.
Yodha is expected to release on 15th March 2024.
War was a similar movie with agent and war theme starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. On Prime Video.
Jawan is another action movie with a lot of high octane scenes, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. On Netflix.
Salman Khan's recent Tiger 3 featured some of the best action sequences as well. On Prime Video.
The remake of Agneepath paid perfect tribute to the original with its action scenes. On Netflix.
Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan was a unique take on period dramas that managed to surprise us in many ways.
The Force movie series is the epidemic of action in Bollywood starting hunk John Abraham. On Netflix.
Singham series has also impressed with its action, Singham is set for a grand return this year. On Prime Video.
Pathaan, another SRK release last year, a spy-thriller movie with modern action as a perfect example action movies. On Prime Video.
Animal was another movie with all-out violent again scenes which sometimes wasn't appreciated by the fans. On Netflix.
