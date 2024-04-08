Before You Season 5, best of romance thrillers to stream on Netflix

As the fans buckle up for the release of the fifth season of You, we take a look at the some of the best romance thrillers streaming on Netflix.

Obsession is a thriller miniseries about a surgeon who has an affair with his son's fiancee, leading to dangerous consequences.

Dark Desire, a thriller series explores a passionate affair between a married woman and a younger man, with hidden desires and dark secrets.

Elite follows wealthy students at an exclusive school in Spain, where their lives are filled with love, rebellion, and danger.

365 Days follows a controversial story about a young woman who is kidnapped by a mafia boss and forced to fall in love with him within 365 days.

Lady Chatterley's Lover tells the story of a bored and unfulfilled aristocrat who begins a passionate affair with her gamekeeper.

Haseen Dilruba is an Indian mystery thriller exploring a love triangle and suspicious circumstances surrounding a woman's death.

Fair Play revolves around a young couple whose relationship is on the brink after an unexpected promotion.

Luckiest Girl Alive follows a seemingly perfect woman who has a dark secret from her past threatens to unravel her life.

Malang is a Hindi action thriller features love and revenge between friends who become entangled in a web of deceit.

