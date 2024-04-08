Before You Season 5, best of romance thrillers to stream on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
As the fans buckle up for the release of the fifth season of You, we take a look at the some of the best romance thrillers streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Obsession is a thriller miniseries about a surgeon who has an affair with his son's fiancee, leading to dangerous consequences.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dark Desire, a thriller series explores a passionate affair between a married woman and a younger man, with hidden desires and dark secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Elite follows wealthy students at an exclusive school in Spain, where their lives are filled with love, rebellion, and danger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
365 Days follows a controversial story about a young woman who is kidnapped by a mafia boss and forced to fall in love with him within 365 days.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lady Chatterley's Lover tells the story of a bored and unfulfilled aristocrat who begins a passionate affair with her gamekeeper.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dilruba is an Indian mystery thriller exploring a love triangle and suspicious circumstances surrounding a woman's death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fair Play revolves around a young couple whose relationship is on the brink after an unexpected promotion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Luckiest Girl Alive follows a seemingly perfect woman who has a dark secret from her past threatens to unravel her life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Malang is a Hindi action thriller features love and revenge between friends who become entangled in a web of deceit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 BTS recommended anime to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More