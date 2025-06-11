Behind Your Touch to Moon in the Day: TOP 10 fantasy Korean dramas to add to your watch list
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 11, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Secret Garden (Viki) centres around a narcissistic CEO who falls for a stunt woman and tries to woo her while dealing with her emotions.
Heavenly Ever After (Netflix) tells the story of a couple who reunite in heaven after 30 years.
Reborn Rich (Viki) revolves around Yoon Hyun-woo, who is murdered and reborn as the youngest son of the company.
Goblin (Prime Video) projects on a goblin named Kim Shin, who is doomed to immortality, sets out to find a bride to end his life.
Behind Your Touch (Netflix) focuses on a veterinarian and a detective who set out to solve a criminal case in a small town.
Moon in the Day (Viki) is about a man who is stuck in time after being killed by his lover.
Lovely Runner (Netflix) follows Im Sol, who goes back in time to save her admirer from death.
Destined With You (Netflix) projects a lawyer who is cured and becomes entangled with a girl who holds the key to his freedom.
A Good Day to Be A Dog (Viki) depicts the story of a woman who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses someone.
My Demon (Netflix) follows a heiress and a powerless demon who must work together to help each other.
Source:
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
