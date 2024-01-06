Berlin, Dhootha and other Top 10 most popular OTT originals of the week
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Berlin, the spin-off series of Money Heist has been trending on the top of the table for all the best OTT originals this week. On Netflix.
Dhootha is an Indian horror series about a journalist who’s life takes a dark turn. On Prime Video.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a lighthearted romance drama starring starkid Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi. On Netflix..
The Railway Men is the story of railway workers who put their life on the line in order to save millions. On Netflix.
The Freelancer, based on the book, ‘A Trip to Syria’ is about an ex-cop turned mercenary trying to save a girl stuck in wartorn Syria. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Archies which was a debut film for many young actors like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor is a musical comedy set in the Riverdale universe. On Netflix.
With Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, Indian Police Force has garnered a lot of attention and is much awaited by many.
Flames which started as a teenage romance story is now in the fourth season and is still loved by its fans. On Prime Video.
The second season of Marvel’s What If… is an anthology series revisiting the classic moments of Marvel. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Kadak Singh is the story of a patient who has lost his memory and is doing everything in his power to know who he is. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, watch on Zee5.
