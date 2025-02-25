Berserk to Uzumaki; TOP 10 Anime ruined by bad animation

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2025

Here is a list of anime that are ruined by bad animation

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Berserk (Prime Video) follows swordsman Guts who is branded for death and haunted by demons, embarking on a journey filled with beasts and gruesome vengeance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Helck (Prime Video) is about a human who enters a tournament of demons to become the king of demons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golden Kamuy (Crunchyroll) revolves around Sugimoto who is released from the army for nearly killing a superior officer, struggles to fend for himself and embarks on a journey to look for gold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inferno Cop ( Prime Video) focuses on a brutal police officer who stands up against the powerful Southern Cross crime syndicate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uzumaki (Netflix) revolves around the people of Kurouzu who are slowly driven mad by their growing obsessions with spiral shapes, finding them everywhere with shocking results.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One-Punch Man (Netflix) projects on Saitama, a hero that does it just for fun & can defeat his enemies with a single punch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seven deadly sins (Netflix) centers around a group of warriors who were wrongly accused of a crime they didn't commit and went on a quest to vindicate themselves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fate/Stay Night (Prime Video) focuses on a young amateur magician unknowingly enters a tournament that is fought to the death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ex-arm (Crunchyroll) follows a high school student who hates machines. Akira wants to change himself when he gets run over by a truck.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Overlord (Crunchyroll) revolves around an online role-playing game which is about to shut down. The game takes reality of its own and traps its last player inside.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Underrated Kdramas to add to your watchlist

 

 Find Out More