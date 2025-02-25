Berserk to Uzumaki; TOP 10 Anime ruined by bad animation
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 25, 2025
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Berserk (Prime Video) follows swordsman Guts who is branded for death and haunted by demons, embarking on a journey filled with beasts and gruesome vengeance.
Helck (Prime Video) is about a human who enters a tournament of demons to become the king of demons.
Golden Kamuy (Crunchyroll) revolves around Sugimoto who is released from the army for nearly killing a superior officer, struggles to fend for himself and embarks on a journey to look for gold.
Inferno Cop ( Prime Video) focuses on a brutal police officer who stands up against the powerful Southern Cross crime syndicate.
Uzumaki (Netflix) revolves around the people of Kurouzu who are slowly driven mad by their growing obsessions with spiral shapes, finding them everywhere with shocking results.
One-Punch Man (Netflix) projects on Saitama, a hero that does it just for fun & can defeat his enemies with a single punch.
Seven deadly sins (Netflix) centers around a group of warriors who were wrongly accused of a crime they didn't commit and went on a quest to vindicate themselves.
Fate/Stay Night (Prime Video) focuses on a young amateur magician unknowingly enters a tournament that is fought to the death.
Ex-arm (Crunchyroll) follows a high school student who hates machines. Akira wants to change himself when he gets run over by a truck.
Overlord (Crunchyroll) revolves around an online role-playing game which is about to shut down. The game takes reality of its own and traps its last player inside.
