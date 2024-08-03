Best crime thrillers on Jio Cinema, Zee 5 and more OTT
In Sacred Games (Netflix), a police officer's life is transformed upon a tip regarding an assault on Mumbai.
Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video): The town of Mirzapur is the scene of violent power conflicts.
Asur (Voot): In the pursuit of a serial killer, mythology and forensic science collide.
Delhi Crime (Netflix) - Investigates the gang rape case in Delhi from 2012 to the present.
The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video): A secret assignment and family life are balanced by an NIA agent.
Abhay (Zee 5): To apprehend murderers, a cop use criminal reasoning.
Rangbaaz (Zee 5): The ascent and descent of a well-known Uttar Pradeshi mobster.
Breathe (Jio Cinema): Typical males will do everything it takes to save the people they care about.
