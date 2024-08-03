Best crime thrillers on Jio Cinema, Zee 5 and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2024

In Sacred Games (Netflix), a police officer's life is transformed upon a tip regarding an assault on Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video): The town of Mirzapur is the scene of violent power conflicts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur (Voot): In the pursuit of a serial killer, mythology and forensic science collide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime (Netflix) - Investigates the gang rape case in Delhi from 2012 to the present.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video): A secret assignment and family life are balanced by an NIA agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay (Zee 5): To apprehend murderers, a cop use criminal reasoning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangbaaz (Zee 5): The ascent and descent of a well-known Uttar Pradeshi mobster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe (Jio Cinema): Typical males will do everything it takes to save the people they care about.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From SRK to Salman Khan, here are Top 8 famous friendships of Bollywood

 

 Find Out More