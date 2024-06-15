Best of 2024 Malayalam picks to stream online right now
Nishant
| Jun 15, 2024
Abraham Ozler is a hit mystery film following a veteran cop tracking a serial killer. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Anweshippin Kandethum features a suspended cop solving a cold murder case. On Netflix.
Premalu a romantic comedy is about a Kerala graduate who ends up in Hyderabad and falls in love after failing to move to the UK. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Bramayugam, a horror thriller set in the 17th century follows a folklore singer's escape from slavery into a haunted mansion. On SonyLIV.
Manjummel Boys tells the true story of friends trapped in Guna Caves. On Hotstar.
Aavesham narrates the story of three teenagers who, after a scuffle with seniors in Bangalore, seek revenge with a gangster’s help. On Prime Video.
Varshangalkku Shesham follows two young men aspiring to succeed in South Indian cinema. On Sony Liv.
Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is based on the real-life story of a Malayali laborer’s escape from slavery in Saudi Arabia.
