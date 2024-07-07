Best of Hindi OTT original movies released this year on Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2024

Chamkila chronicles the rise of famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his murder. On Netflix.

Bhakshak follows a local journalist covering the harrowing cases of abuse of young girls living in a shelter. On Netflix.

Article 370 is the story of a young field agent picked for a top-secret mission to crack down on terrorism. On Netflix.

Murder Mubarak is a murder mystery movie with a blend of dark comedy following a detective investigating a murder in a rich Delhi society. On Netflix.

Maharaj is based on the true story of a bold journalist who questions the ways of a godman. On Netflix.

Laapata Ladies is the story of two couples who get separated from each other soon after the wedding and their attempts to find their real loved ones. On Netflix.

Blackout follows a crime reporter who gets engulfed in a web of greed and misfortune after a night of darkness and mystery. On Jio Cinema.

Silence 2 follows ACP Avinash's investigation a mass shootout at a bar which turns into something more deeper and darker. On Sony Liv.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is the story of a young girl who steps up and starts an underground railway station during the colonized India. On Prime Video.

