Best of Indian political thrillers on OTT to stream this Election season

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2024

Madras Cafe follows Indian intelligence agent journeys into a war-torn coastal island to meet an enigmatic and passionate journalist. On Jio Cinema.

Raajneeti by Prakash Jha is a contemporary retelling of the Mahabharata, focusing on a power struggle in a prominent political family. On Netflx.

Sarkar, inspired by The Godfather, the movie revolves around Subhash Nagre, a powerful political figure in Mumbai. On Jio Cinema.

Shanghai, a small-town Indian professor comes under threat from a violent political group. On Zee5.

A Wednesday!, a retired police commissioner recounts the most memorable case of his career, where a common man threatened to bomb Mumbai. On Netflix.

Paatal Lok on Prime Video follows an honest police officer investigating a failed assassination attempt, uncovering a dark and disturbing conspiracy.

Tandav is political thriller that delves into the power struggles in a fictional political setup in India. On Prime Video.

City of Dreams on Hotstar, is a political thriller that follows the aftermath of an assassination attempt on a powerful political figure.

Rangbaaz on Zee5 is based on real-life gangster-turned-politician stories, this series depicts the rise and fall of political figures entangled in crime.

