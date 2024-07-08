Best of Korean crime movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

I Saw the Devil is about a secret agent who embarks on a quest for vengeance against the psychopathic killer. On Prime Video.

The Man from Nowhere follows a reclusive pawnshop owner who takes on a drug ring to save a kidnapped girl. On Netflix.

A Bittersweet Life is the story of a gangster who defies his boss to protect a woman. On Netflix.

The Chaser, a former detective hunts down a serial killer who has been targeting his missing girls. On Prime Video.

New World, an undercover cop in a crime syndicate gets caught in a deadly power struggle. On Netflix.

Memories of Murder follows two detectives trying to solve a series of murders in a small town. On Netflix.

Oldboy follows a man seeking revenge after being inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years. On Prime Video.

The Yellow Sea follows a taxi driver whose assassination mission turns into a chase for survival. On Prime Video.

Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time follows the rise of a corrupt customs officer in the criminal underworld. On Prime Video.

The Wailing follows a local policeman who investigates a series of mysterious deaths tied to supernatural forces.

