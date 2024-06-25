Best of rich-poor Korean dramas you should watch on Netflix and Viki
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
When My Love Blooms on Netflix follows college sweethearts reconnect decades later, navigating their complex lives and rekindling their past romance.
Business Proposal on Netflix follows a CEO who hires an employee to be his fake girlfriend after discovering her secret identity from a blind date.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix, an antisocial author and a psychiatric caretaker confront their pasts and heal together, exploring themes of love.
High Society on Viki Rakuten, two women from different social backgrounds navigate love and life challenges, with entanglements in a wealthy department store.
Heirs / The Inheritors on Netflix, a wealthy heir falls for a hardworking girl, exposing the dynamics of their vastly different social worlds.
Romance is a Bonus Book on Netflix, follows the relationship between the son of an editor in chief and a copywriter desperate for a job.
Coffee Prince on Netflix, follows a tomboy who gets mistaken for a guy and starts a job at a coffee shop but her manager starts for her.
Secret Garden, CEO and a stuntwoman swap bodies after drinking magical wine, leading to comedic and romantic adventures while challenging social norms.
The K2 (Amazon Prime) features exciting action scenes as a former soldier and bodyguard gets entangled in personal grudges and political issues.
