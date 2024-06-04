Best of Tamil and Telugu fantasy movies on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 04, 2024
Puli, a young warrior sets out to rescue his lover from an evil queen and discovers his royal lineage. On Prime Video.
Hanu Man is a modern fantasy film inspired by the mythological hero Hanuman, blending mythology with contemporary storytelling. On Hotstar.
Magadheera, a reincarnation epic where a warrior from the past is reborn in the present to reunite with his lover and settle old scores. On Prime Video.
Irandam Ulagam is a fantasy romance where parallel universes and reincarnation play a crucial role in a story of love and destiny. On Zee5.
Eega is a unique fantasy revenge drama where a murdered man is reincarnated as a housefly and seeks vengeance on his killer. On Netflix.
Magamuni, is a thriller with mystical realism, following the intertwined destinies of two brothers separated by fate. On MX Player.
Little John is a fantasy-comedy involving a magical ring that shrinks the protagonist, leading to adventurous and comedic events. On Zee5.
Adipurush is a fantasy mythological epic based on the Ramayana, focusing on the battle between the Ram and Ravan. On Netflix.
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a fantasy film centered around mysterious and supernatural events in the village of Bhairavakona. On Prime Video.
Anbe Sivam is the journey of two men with contrasting ideologies who bond over a road trip, blending elements of drama and philosophy. On Prime Video.
