Best one-season-long Hindi web series to finish watching in a day

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

Sultan of Delhi chronicles the rise and fall of a powerful underworld figure in Delhi, exploring the nexus between crime, politics, and power. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Railway Men follows the the Bhopal gas tragedy and the role of railway workers in overcoming the same. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoul is a horror thriller set in a dystopian future where a military officer uncovers dark secrets at a remote interrogation center. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 1992 portrays the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and the intricacies of financial fraud. On SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala Paani follows people stuck in Andaman and Nicobar Islands fighting for their lives against a mysterious illness. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala Paani follows people stuck in Andaman and Nicobar Islands fighting for their lives against a mysterious illness. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra: Edge of Darkness is a gritty crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, where a cop navigates the murky underworld of Mumbai to solve a series of brutal crimes. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohrra follows two police officers investigating the case of the death of a bridegroom just days after his wedding. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

JL50, a sci-fi thriller that exploring time travel, as investigators unravel the mystery behind a missing plane that reappears after 35 years. On SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Afsos is a dark comedy series that follows the misadventures of a man who tries to end his life but finds himself unable to die. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 best TVF webseries for teenagers on OTT

 

 Find Out More