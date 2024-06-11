Best one-season-long Hindi web series to finish watching in a day
Nishant
| Jun 11, 2024
Sultan of Delhi chronicles the rise and fall of a powerful underworld figure in Delhi, exploring the nexus between crime, politics, and power. On Hotstar.
The Railway Men follows the the Bhopal gas tragedy and the role of railway workers in overcoming the same. On Netflix.
Ghoul is a horror thriller set in a dystopian future where a military officer uncovers dark secrets at a remote interrogation center. On Netflix.
Scam 1992 portrays the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and the intricacies of financial fraud. On SonyLiv.
Kaala Paani follows people stuck in Andaman and Nicobar Islands fighting for their lives against a mysterious illness. On Netflix.
Kaala Paani follows people stuck in Andaman and Nicobar Islands fighting for their lives against a mysterious illness. On Netflix.
Rudra: Edge of Darkness is a gritty crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, where a cop navigates the murky underworld of Mumbai to solve a series of brutal crimes. On Hotstar.
Kohrra follows two police officers investigating the case of the death of a bridegroom just days after his wedding. On Netflix.
JL50, a sci-fi thriller that exploring time travel, as investigators unravel the mystery behind a missing plane that reappears after 35 years. On SonyLiv.
Afsos is a dark comedy series that follows the misadventures of a man who tries to end his life but finds himself unable to die. On Prime Video.
