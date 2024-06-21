Best religious movies on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Gam Gam Ganesha is a heist movie set against the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi, leading to chaos in the festival. On Prime Video.

Oh My God! Is a satirical comedy-drama that questions blind faith and religious superstitions, exploring the concept of God in the modern world. On YouTube.

PK, another satirical comedy-drama that humorously critiques religious rituals and the commercialization of religion in contemporary India. On Netflix.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan highlights faith and humanity through the story of a devout Hindu who helps a mute Pakistani girl find her way home. On Hotstar.

My Name Is Khan follows an autistic man who journeys to meet the U.S. President to alter perceptions about Muslims post-9/11. On Prime Video.

Anbe Sivam follows the journey of two strangers who meet on a trip and explore themes of communism, religion, and humanity. On Aha.

Ram-Leela is the love story of Ram and Leela which is set against a backdrop of religious and cultural conflicts. On Jio Cinema.

OMG 2 follows a teenager who challenges the rigid and outdated educational norms with the help of God’s messenger. On Netflix.

God Tussi Great Ho follows a man who, dissatisfied with his life, is given divine powers by God to see if he can do better. On Prime Video.

Thank God follows a cynical businessman who gets to reassess his life through a game show after a near-death experience. On Prime Video.

