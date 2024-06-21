Best religious movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 21, 2024
Gam Gam Ganesha is a heist movie set against the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi, leading to chaos in the festival. On Prime Video.
Oh My God! Is a satirical comedy-drama that questions blind faith and religious superstitions, exploring the concept of God in the modern world. On YouTube.
PK, another satirical comedy-drama that humorously critiques religious rituals and the commercialization of religion in contemporary India. On Netflix.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan highlights faith and humanity through the story of a devout Hindu who helps a mute Pakistani girl find her way home. On Hotstar.
My Name Is Khan follows an autistic man who journeys to meet the U.S. President to alter perceptions about Muslims post-9/11. On Prime Video.
Anbe Sivam follows the journey of two strangers who meet on a trip and explore themes of communism, religion, and humanity. On Aha.
Ram-Leela is the love story of Ram and Leela which is set against a backdrop of religious and cultural conflicts. On Jio Cinema.
OMG 2 follows a teenager who challenges the rigid and outdated educational norms with the help of God’s messenger. On Netflix.
God Tussi Great Ho follows a man who, dissatisfied with his life, is given divine powers by God to see if he can do better. On Prime Video.
Thank God follows a cynical businessman who gets to reassess his life through a game show after a near-death experience. On Prime Video.
