Top 8 Disha Patani Movies to watch on OTT this week
Bollywood Staff
| Apr 21, 2025
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (JioHotstar): The stunning actress played the role of Priyanka, the first girlfriend of the former world cup winning Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni
Kalki 2898 AD (Netflix, Prime Video): In this one of a kind sci-fi starrer blockbuster, Disha plays the role of Roxie, Bhairava's love interest who ignites his passion of leading a respectable life
Malang (Netflix): The character Sarah played by Disha is one of her best performances as she potrays a free-spirited girl who has come to India for the first time to live life unshackled
Baaghi 2 (JioHotstar): Disha's role as Neha keeps the film building up as she calls up her ex-partner Ronny to save her 3 year old daughter is kidnapped by goons as promised by him earlier
Yodha (Prime Video): In this spy thriller classic, Disha goes cunning and fierce with her character Laila in a negative role as she often steals spot light from the major leads of the movie
Radhe (Zee5): In this spicy cop thriller Disha plays Salman Khan (Radhe's) love interest Diya who is the sister of his colleague and senior ACP Avinash Abhyankar
Ek Villian Returns: Rasika (played by Disha Patani) is a gray vibe sociopath who is the love interest of a Bhairav, a serial killer-cum-messiah for the one-sided lovers
Kung Fu Yoga: In this Jackie Chan starred film, Disha looks absolutely stunning while playing Princess Ashmita who is trying to look for an ancient treasure hidden deep beneath the earth
