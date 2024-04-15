Beyond Evil and 8 other mystery Korean dramas on OTT to keep you hooked till the end

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

Two officers investigate a series of murders, with their contrasting personalities in Beyond Evil on Netflix.

My Name is about a grieving woman investigating her father's murder, intertwining the criminal underworld. On Netflix.

Through the Darkness is about an investigator who delves into the minds of serial killers. Available on Netflix.

Bad Guys follows a detective who recruits prisoners to help solve violent crimes, offering a fresh take on justice.

Life on Mars is about a detective trying to solve a serial killer's crimes to return to his time. On Hotstar.

Signal is about two detectives who from different eras who use a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases. On Prime Video.

Less Than Evil revolves around a detective and a genius criminal who cooperate to catch a serial killer/ On Viki.

Memorist follows a detective who uses his special abilities to solve puzzling crimes. On Viki.

An undercover teacher investigates a high school community implicated in a student's death, in Class of Lies on Viki.

Flower of Evil, a detective suspects her perfect husband might be hiding dark secrets connected to murders. On Netflix.

