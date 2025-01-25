Beyond Evil, My Name and other Top 10 best crime Korean dramas on Netflix

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2025

Enjoy your weekends with these best Korean crime dramas available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area revolves around a group of thieves headed by a genius strategist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Name centers on Yoon Ji-woo who trains herself in hand-to-hand combat after witnessing her father’s murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stranger is a murder mystery drama starring Veteran actor Bae Doona.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vagabond revolves around Dal-geon who sets out on the mission to find out the reason behind a plane crash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mask Girl is a suspense thriller drama that follows a young office worker, Kim Mo-mi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Voice centers on a smart police officer who works as a voice profiler at a call center.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspector Koo revolves around Koo Kyung-yi, a former police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Good Detective follows Lee Dae-chul who is convicted of killing two people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beyond Evil centers on two cops who team up to catch a serial killer in the town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Home revolves around a college student Lee Tang who kills a stranger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sizzling Looks Inspired By Malaika Arora!

 

 Find Out More