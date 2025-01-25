Beyond Evil, My Name and other Top 10 best crime Korean dramas on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 25, 2025
Enjoy your weekends with these best Korean crime dramas available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area revolves around a group of thieves headed by a genius strategist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name centers on Yoon Ji-woo who trains herself in hand-to-hand combat after witnessing her father’s murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger is a murder mystery drama starring Veteran actor Bae Doona.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vagabond revolves around Dal-geon who sets out on the mission to find out the reason behind a plane crash.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mask Girl is a suspense thriller drama that follows a young office worker, Kim Mo-mi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Voice centers on a smart police officer who works as a voice profiler at a call center.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspector Koo revolves around Koo Kyung-yi, a former police officer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Good Detective follows Lee Dae-chul who is convicted of killing two people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond Evil centers on two cops who team up to catch a serial killer in the town.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home revolves around a college student Lee Tang who kills a stranger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sizzling Looks Inspired By Malaika Arora!
Find Out More