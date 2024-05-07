Beyond Marvel and DC, best original superhero movies and web series on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Hancock sees Will Smith play an unconventional hero who struggles to find his place in society, aided by a PR executive. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Boys is set in a flip-around world where superheroes abuse their powers and vigilantes are forced to take them down. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Incredibles follows a retired family of superheroes who must confront a villain's plot to eliminate all superheroes. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish, Hrithik Roshan stars as Krishna Mehra, who inherits superhuman abilities from his father and must protect his secret identity. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix is the story of superhero children trying to live up to legendary feats of their parents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff portrays Aman Dhillon, a martial arts teacher who becomes the superhero Flying Jatt to protect his community. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Warrior Nun follows a young woman with mysterious powers gets caught between good and evil. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Umbrella Academy follows siblings with superpowers get reunited and uncover shocking family secrets. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unbreakable revolves around a security guard who discovers he has superhuman abilities after surviving a fatal train crash. On Hotstar,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sky High is the story of Will Stronghold, son of a legendary superhero, navigating high school life at Sky High. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Viral Korean glass skin mask to try at home
Find Out More