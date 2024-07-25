Bhaiyya Ji, Elite Season 8 and more: Top 8 Friday July 26 OTT releases that promise entertaining weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 25, 2024
Manoj Bajpayee's movie Bhaiyaa Ji is releasing on Zee5 on July 26. Watch it for actor's screen dominance.
Avika Gor's thriller movie Bloody Ishq is releasing on Disney+Hotstar.
An entertaining web series starring Yogi Babu and others titled Chutney Sambar will release on Disney+Hotstar.
The season eight of Elite will premiere on July 26 on Netflix. Let the fun begin.
Futuristic sci-fi thriller Atlas will be up on Atlas. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez.
Romantic comedy drama Which Brings Me to You will premiere on JioCinema on July 26.
House of Ga'a is about a ferocious kingmaker who only has revenge on his mind. Watch it on Netflix.
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will start streaming on Zee5 from this Friday. Randeep Hooda plays the titular role in this film.
The Beach Boys, the documentary on the famous band, will be up on Disney+Hotstar on July 26.
The season 6 of The Dragon Prince is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday.
