Bhakshak, Aarya 3 and more: Top 10 films, web series releasing on OTT this week

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024

Among the biggest releases on OTT this week is Bhakshak. Bhumi Pednekar starrer will start streaming on Netflix from February 9.

Aarya Antim Vaar is also going to release on Disney+Hotstar on November 9. The first part had released in November last year.

Korean crime thriller A Killer Paradox will start streaming on Netflix from February 9. The trailer promises that it will be chilling watch.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels starring Brie Larson will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on February 7. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Saindhav is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The thriller movie has Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead.

Orion and the Dark started streaming on Netflix from February 2. Watch it all over the weekend with your kids.

After Everything started streaming on Netflix from February 1. It is quite new and fresh for all. It is the fifth instalment in After series.

American Spy comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith has also released now on OTT. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Lets Talk About Chu started streaming on Netflix from February 2. It's about a Vlogger Chu Ai who talks about sex.

Miss Perfect, the Telugu comedy film, has started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from February 2.

