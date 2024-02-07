Bhakshak, Aarya 3 and more: Top new films, web series that will release on OTT this Friday
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Bhakshak is releasing on Netflix on February 9, 2024. The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar as a journalist who investigates cases of abuse at a girls shelter home.
Dhanush' movie Captain Miller which is an period-action adventure drama is releasing this Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
The next instalment of Aarya starring Sushmita Sen is releasing on Disney+Hotstar. It s titled as Aarya: Aantim Vaar.
Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu will start streaming on Netflix from February 9. The Telugu movie is about a thug abandoned by his mother.
Lantrani starring Johnny Lever and many more will be available on Zee5 from February 9.
The second season of Alpha Males will begin streaming on Netflix from February 9. It is a 10 episode series.
Korean drama web series A Killer Paradox will hit Netflix on February 9. It is a thriller web series based on a webtoon.
Ashes is releasing on Netflix on February 9. The story revolves around a wealthy married woman and how her life changes as she picks up an unpublished novel.
Upgraded is a romantic film that will hit Amazon Prime Video on February 9. Perfect to watch over Valentine's Day week.
Lover, Stalker, Killer is a documentary that will start streaming on Netflix from February 9. It is about a mechanic who finds a girl to date online and witnesses a major shock.
Khichdi 2 Mission Paanthukistan will start streaming on Zee5 from February 9. Get ready for a laugh riot.
Kannada action drama Kaatera will release on Zee5 coming Friday. It will take you back to 1970s.
