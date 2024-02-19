Bhakshak and other Top 10 movies, series about crime against women on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Bhakshak is a new release on Netflix. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
Bhumi Pednekar plays a journalist who comes across abuse of young girls at a shelter.
She decides to fight against the same. Let's have a look at more movies highlighting violence and crimes against women.
Agni Sakshi features a sweet romance which turns into obsession and later, an abusive relationship. Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff starrer is on ZEE5.
Lajja highlights the plights of women. Be it a sex worker, a married woman or a bride-to-be, how a woman always suffers is showcased. Watch Lajja on Hotstar and JioCinema.
Chhapaak featured the plight of acid attack victims. There are many cases of acid attacks in India. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Darlings is a dark comedy about a woman in an abusive marriage who takes matters into her own hands and teaches her husband a lesson. Watch Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varm starrer on Netflix.
Khoon Bhari Maang is also about a woman out on vengeance on her ex-husband who plotted her murder. Watch it on ZEE5.
Rani Mukerji's character Pooja faces physical and mental abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws in Mehndi. Watch it on ZEE5.
Parched also highlights the sufferings and crimes against women from different walks of life. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Provoked is a biographical retelling of Kiranjit Ahluwalia's story who murdered her husband after suffering years of domestic abuse. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.
Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu is a thought provoking movie. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
