Bhakshak on Netflix and other Top 9 other female-led thrillers to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Bhakshak released on Netflix on February 9, 2024. The movie has Bhumi Pednekar playing a journalist who investigates cases of abuse at a shelter home for young girls.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is quite an interesting story with Bhumi giving a commendable performance. Here are other female-led films that are a must watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Jaan is a thriller mystery on Netflix starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. It is about Maya D'souza and the murder of her ex-husband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khufiya on Netflix has Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabi and more. Tabu plays a R&AW agent who has to find a mole in the team.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mom starring Sridevi is a crime thriller and is on Zee5. Her stepdaughter in the film faces sexual assault and she seeks revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi on Amazon Prime Video is a spy thriller with Alia Bhatt in the lead. It is about an Indian spy sent to Pakistan to get crucial information.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Thursday on Disney+Hotstar has Yami Gautam in the lead. It is about a teacher taking children as hostages to make demands from the Government.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji played the best female cop in Mardaani. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
7 Khoon Maaf is a thriller with Priyanka Chopra playing many different characters. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani is on JioCinema. Vidya Balan's movie is highly acclaimed. It is about a pregnant woman trying to find her missing husband. The climax is shocking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badla is about a woman who turns a suspect as her partner gets murdered. She then hires a lawyer to investigate. Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's film is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaun? a psychological suspense thriller with Urmila Matondkar in the lead is on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dalljiet Kaur, Charu Asopa, Sneha Wagh and other TV celebs whose marriages
Find Out More