Bhakshak on Netflix: Did you know the real story behind Bhumi Pednekar's movie?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
A number of women were sexually molested at a Muzaffarpur, Bihar, shelter house, and these events served as the basis for the story of Bhakshak.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2018 the matter gained prominence following the submission of a report to the Bihar Social Welfare Department from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Details regarding claims of child sex abuse at the shelter home, which was operated by the non-governmental group Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, were included in the report.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bhumi Pednekar's Netflix film Bhakshak, the real background behind the case will play a pivotal role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Information about the captives' physical mistreatment, torture, and sexual exploitation was disclosed in the TISS investigation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Girls aged 7 to 17 made up the majority of the victims. According to reports, the victims endured prolonged, systematic abuse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Changes to India's child welfare system, such as stronger rules for shelter houses, improved oversight procedures, and more steps to guarantee the security and wellbeing of children were demanded.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the girls were taken from the shelter house, they were relocated to Madhubani, Patna, and Mokama. The film will be an eye opener for the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Korean hair care tips for thick, strong and shiny hair
Find Out More