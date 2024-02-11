Bhashak, Guntur Kaaram and more Top 10 trending movies, web series on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Mahesh Babu's movie Guntur Kaaram started streaming on Netflix on February 9 and it is already among the top 10 Trending releases on the platform.

Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak in which she plays a journalist is also trending on Netflix. The movie has received positive reviews only.

A Killer Paradox on Netflix has fans got hooked. The story revolves around a student whose life turns upside down due to an accidental killing.

Griselda

Fool Me Once is a thriller. The series is about a woman who installs camera in the house only to get to know that her husband is still alive.

Korean K-drama Doctor Slump is also among the top trending ones. The story revolves around two burnout doctors who meet during the low phase.

Hi Nana is still trending on Netflix. Nani and Mrunal Thakur's romantic film will touch your hearts.

One Day has recently released on Netflix and is already trending. It stars Leo Woodall and others.

Orion and the Dark is a comedy adventure drama. It is about a boy who is scared of dark and how he faces his fear.

Of course, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's movie Animal is on the list. It has become among the most-viewed films on Netflix.

