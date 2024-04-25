Bhediya, Stree and more Top 10 horror comedies to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Bhoot Police is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 can be watched on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Disney+ Hotstar is one of the best horror films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree on Netflix will leave you scared.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal Again is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia's Petromax is a Tamil horror comedy on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Jaanu can be watched on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gang of Ghosts is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most handsome faces in K-pop revealed

 

 Find Out More