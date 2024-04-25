Bhediya, Stree and more Top 10 horror comedies to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 25, 2024
Bhoot Police is on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 can be watched on Netflix.
Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Disney+ Hotstar is one of the best horror films.
Shraddha Kapoor's Stree on Netflix will leave you scared.
Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is on Jio Cinema.
Golmaal Again is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Petromax is a Tamil horror comedy on Amazon Prime Video.
Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Jaanu can be watched on Zee 5.
Gang of Ghosts is available on Amazon Prime Video.
