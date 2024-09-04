Bheema and more highest grossing Kannada films of 2024 to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma | Sep 04, 2024

Bheema, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi and more Kannada films that managed to win hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here is a list of highest grossing Kannada films of 2024 that you should watch now.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi managed to collect Rs 20.3 crores as of now.

Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe managed to collect Rs 3.6 crores.

Karataka Dhamanaka starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva in main roles. It collected Rs 3.9 crores.

Upadhyaksha is directed by Anil Kumar and it collected Rs 10.1 crores.

Bachelor Party stars Sudha Belawadi, Gaana Bhat in main roles. The film collected Rs 4.7 crores.

Bheema is a story about an orphan who crosses path with a drug racket. The film managed to collect Rs 29.2 crore worldwide.

Yuva starring Yuva Rajkumar became a hit film and collected Rs 19.4 crores.

Kotee starring Dhananjaya in main roles collected Rs 3.6 crores.

