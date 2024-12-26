Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Khoj-Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar and more: 7 new films and shows releasing on OTT this week
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will stream on Netflix this Friday. The Anees Bazmee directorial, stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in main roles.
Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. To watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Tekka on Hoichoi is Srijit Mukherji directorial about a janitor, who kidnaps a girl after losing his job.
Mothers’ Instinct streaming on Lionsgate Play is a French film about two traditional housewives, neighbours, and best friends Alice and Celine.
Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar is a psychological suspense thriller that you can watch on ZEE5.
Doctors streaming on JioCinema is about Dr. Nitya Vasu whose personal vendetta against Dr. Ishaan Ahuja turns into attraction.
Your Fault on Amazon Prime Video is a perfect Spanish romantic movie that talks about the lives of two young individuals whose bond grows stronger.
