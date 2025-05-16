Bhool Chuk Maaf to Madame Web Here are 8 Friday OTT Releases you shouldn’t miss
Priyanshu Ranjan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2025
Bhool Chuk Maaf: After being rescheduled for its release from cinemas to OTT this Raj Kumar Rao special is set to release on Prime Video.
Maranamass: A Malayalam dark comedy film about two friends who out of nowhere become murder witnesses.
Nesippaya: A Tamil rom-comedy about a guy who travels all the way to Portugal to prove his girlfriend's innocence in a murder case.
Hai Junoon: Bringing the college chaos back on the screen, this musical drama is about two rival music clubs.
Murderbot: A sci-fi thriller about an advanced robot with partial human traits takes on various dangerous missions.
Football Parents: A series about two helicopter parents who meddle in their child’s life more than necessary.
Madame Web: A superhero story about a paramedic with supernatural abilities who is on her way to protect three young women.
