Bhool Chuk Maaf to Madame Web Here are 8 Friday OTT Releases you shouldn’t miss

Priyanshu Ranjan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2025

Bhool Chuk Maaf: After being rescheduled for its release from cinemas to OTT this Raj Kumar Rao special is set to release on Prime Video.

Maranamass: A Malayalam dark comedy film about two friends who out of nowhere become murder witnesses.

Nesippaya: A Tamil rom-comedy about a guy who travels all the way to Portugal to prove his girlfriend's innocence in a murder case.

Hai Junoon: Bringing the college chaos back on the screen, this musical drama is about two rival music clubs.

Murderbot: A sci-fi thriller about an advanced robot with partial human traits takes on various dangerous missions.

Football Parents: A series about two helicopter parents who meddle in their child’s life more than necessary.

Madame Web: A superhero story about a paramedic with supernatural abilities who is on her way to protect three young women.

