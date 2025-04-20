Big Bet to Flower of Evil; TOP 10 mystery Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 19, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger (Netflix) follows Hwang Si-mok, a prosecutor with lack of empathy, who uses his wits and investigation skills to solve a murder case linked to corruption scandals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouse (Prime Video) centers around Jeong Ba-reum, a dedicated police officer, who faces a life-altering experience when he comes across a psychopath ravaging the town.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond Evil (Viki) tells the story of two fearless policemen who break the law to catch a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flower of Evil (Prime Video) is about Detective Cha Ji-Won marries Baek Hee-Sung, they have a daughter. While he seems like a committed family man, they are unaware that he is living in disguise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Through the Darkness (Netflix) focuses on a criminal profiler with calm and charisma on his side investigates cases and inspects the human mind.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Big Bet (JioHotstar) revolves around a man who rises to the top as a casino kingpin in the Philippines but experiences unfortunate events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Island (Prime Video) projects on Won Mi Ho who is the only daughter of her father who runs Daehan Group; her arrogant and selfish attitude causes her to make a big mistake.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory (Netflix) is about a young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brain Works (Viki) follows Shin Ha Ru, a neurologist, who teams up with Detective Geum Myung Se. Shin joins Geum to investigate criminal cases.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Missing: The Other Side (Viki) revolves around Kim Wook, who uses his good looks and smooth talking to swindle people out of their money.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Mahira Khan Looks You Must Recreate This Summer
Find Out More