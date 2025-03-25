Big Fish to Bridge to Terabithia; TOP 10 fantasy adventure movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 25, 2025
Here is a list of fantasy adventure movies to watch.
The Green Knight (Prime Video) follows Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s young nephew, who embarks on an adventurous journey and fights with ghosts, thieves and giants.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (JioHotstar) centers around a magizoologist, who arrives in New York with several magical beasts escaped from his magical suitcase.
Big Fish (Prime Video) tells the story of Will Bloom who returns to his dying father, who had a penchant for telling unbelievable stories. After he passes away, he tries to find out.
A Monster Calls (Netflix) follows a bullied teenage boy who comes to terms with his mother’s terminal illness as he befriends a mysterious tree monster who is not quite it seems to be.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (JioHotstar) projects on a ring with mysterious powers that lands on the hands of a young hobbit, Frodo.
Bridge to Terabithia (Prime Video) revolves around Lesli and Jess who create a secret Kingdom of Terabithia, a land of monsters and giants where they spend their free time ruling as king and queen.
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (JioHiotstar) follows when Princess Leia gets abducted, Luke and his team tries to save her and save the galaxy from the violent Galactic Empire.
Pan’s Labyrinth (Prime Video) focuses on Ofelia who moves to her stepfather’s house. At night, a fairy leads her to a place where she is informed that she is the princess.
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (JioHotstar) revolves around Will who joins forces with Captain Jack Sparrow, to rescue the love of his life.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Prime Video) follows Harry Potter, an eleven-year-old orphan, who discovers that he is a wizard and is invited to study at Hogwarts.
