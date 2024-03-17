Big Girls Don't Cry and more high school dramas on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Big Girls Don't Cry set in Vandana Valley follows the adventures of a group of friends in an all-girl boarding school. On Prime Video.
Riverdale is a dramatic adaptation of the Archie comics set in a fictional town, known for its intense storylines. On Netflix.
Similarly, The Archies is a movie set in the Riverdale universe as Archie and gang juggle friendship and romance. On Netflix.
Gossip Girl is a teen drama following the lives of upper-class teenagers in New York City narrated by gossip girl. On Netflix.
The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural teen drama following encounters with vampires and supernatural creatures. On Prime Video.
13 Reasons Why delves into the aftermath of a high school student's suicide through cassette tapes she left behind. On Netflix.
Boy Meets World is a coming-of-age series following 3 friends through their high school. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Class follows three students from a poor neighborhood that join an exclusive high school for the elite. On Netflix.
Euphoria is a drama featuring Zendaya as a troubled teen named Rue, dealing with addiction and other issues. On Netflix.
Sex Education follows Otis who teams up with Maeve to run a sex therapy clinic at school. On Netflix.
Adhura is a supernatural thriller that revolves around an elite boarding school. On Prime Video.
